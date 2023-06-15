SIMIA Nursing Training in St. Ansgar

(ABC 6 News) – The University of Iowa College of Nursing brought its expertise to St. Ansgar.

It’s all part of a clinical education for over 70 hospital staff and first responders across the state.

They rolled in their semi-sized truck featuring a simulated emergency room, it is a replica ambulance – as well four high tech human patients simulated of course.

The simulation in motion mobile travels across the 99 counties training health care and medical workers so they don’t have to train at a university or college.

“It gives them the capabilities because they may have that tractor roll over out here. they may have that pediatric patient out here, so it gives them that accessibility to do the training so that they feel more comfortable when they come across these patients in the field,” said Brian Rechkemmer Director, Simulation in Motion-Iowa Program.

A special training team came up from Iowa City to train EMT’s and emergency responders in Mitchell County at no cost. The main events take place June 15th.

“This mobile van is very expensive it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to get this big, beautiful van to come out into rural Iowa and it’s a unique opportunity for smaller communities such as St. Ansgar to have access to really high-quality health care,” said Gary Gerlach a resident of St. Ansgar.

SIMIA was brought forth by an eight million dollars grant from the Helmsley Charitable Foundation. Without this grant they would not be able to bring it out to the communities.