“Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” airing at Pop’s Art Theater

(ABC 6 News) – In a few weeks is the annual event many have been waiting for, RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.)

This year will be extra special as it’s RAGBRAI’s 50th anniversary. To celebrate, The Des Moines Register is releasing “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary.” Following several riders on their journey through the highs and lows.

“We knew we didn’t want to make it just totally history. Or just totally how they put the ride together. We knew we wanted to focus on riders and towns which we know is the true heart of RABGRAI,” said Courtney Crowder, the Director of “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary.”

“It’s the people who ride and the places who host.”

The documentary is showing Thursday night at Pop’s Art Theater. There are showings at 5, 6:30, 8, and 9:30 p.m.