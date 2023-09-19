Scam caller impersonating sheriff in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) – A person identifying himself as “Don Elliot” claims to be calling from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with “important legal business to discuss.”

In a statement on Facebook, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said that the sheriff’s office would not call someone for legal matters, “we’d just show up at your door.”

According to Rose, the sheriff’s office does not employ a person named Don Elliot.

Rose said he called “Elliot” asking to discuss “very important legal matters,” but did not receive a response.

The sheriffs office identified the number as (507)-200-6650.