Salvation Army spreads sweet goodness on National Donut Day

To celebrate the June 7 National Donut Day, the Salvation Army hosted its first-ever donut eating contest.

To celebrate the June 7 National Donut Day, the Salvation Army hosted its first-ever donut eating contest.

The event saw a diverse range of participants, from the local Rochester first responders to a courageous child who decided to join at the last moment. All participants were given a challenging task-to consume a dozen donuts in just ten minutes.

The competition was so intense that the two finalists had to compete head-to-head in a tiebreaker to declare a winner.

Nat'l Donut Day

“They were much bigger than I expected. Plus, a dozen donuts was a lot to get my head wrapped around,” declared contest winner Tanner Weinfurtner.

Afterward, everyone in the crowd and anyone who stopped by the center received a free donut.

Spread love, spread donuts.