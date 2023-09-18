RV tipped over in crash on I-35 just north of Highway 14 Sunday evening

(ABC 6 News) – First responders were called to a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 35 just north of Highway 14 near Owatonna.

A tipped-over recreational vehicle can be seen on the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation traffic cameras with first responders putting someone into an ambulance.

There is no word on the status of the people inside the vehicles that were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information once it is available to us.