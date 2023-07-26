RPS trailer stolen from Jefferson Elementary School

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said on Wednesday that a trailer belonging to Rochester Public Schools (RPS) was reportedly stolen from Jefferson Elementary School last Sunday night.

RPD said surveillance video shows the theft occurred between 10:03 p.m. and 10:08 p.m. the night of July 23.

The video shows a light-colored SUV enter the school’s parking lot, connect to the trailer and leave with it, according to RPD.

It is a white, 28-foot long, United XLT trailer with the license plate number “MN 201402”. The trailer contained 40 six-foot tables and approximately 200 folding chairs on rolling carts.

RPD said they do not have any photos of the trailer or suspect vehicle.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or has information is asked to call RPD at 507-328-6800.