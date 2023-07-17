RPD responds to multiple overdose calls over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Over the weekend, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said it responded to three calls relating to drug overdoses.

On Friday, July 14, around 4:48 a.m., RPD were dispatched to an overdose call at the Holiday Gas Station on 4th St. SE regarding two men passed out in the bathroom.

One of the men, a 27-year-old from Kasson, responded when police attempted to wake him. The other man, a 35-year-old from Winona, exhibiting signs of an overdose and couldn’t be woken up.

Officers provided one dose of Narcan, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Fire responded to the scene and provided medical care.

RPD spoke with the Kasson man outside of the bathroom, they say it sounds like the two may have used fentanyl.

Officers then heard a commotion from the bathroom, the Winona man had regained consciousness and wanted to leave, refusing medical care. He was allowed to leave, the Kasson man voluntarily went to the hospital.

In a second incident, also on July 14, around 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 5th Ave. SE to a 20-year-old Rochester woman unconscious in a vehicle.

She had a friend with her who had given her a dose of Narcan that she got from the Salvation Army Day Center.

She regained consciousness when officers arrived, and refused to go to the hospital. She was left in the care of the person who administered Narcan.

On Saturday, July 15, around 8:48 p.m., police responded to an apparent overdose death in the 600 block of 6th St. SE.

A friend had gone to the home and discovered a 39-year-old Rochester woman unresponsive on the floor, and called the police.

When police arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead. The cause of death is unknown until an autopsy and toxicology report can be completed.

Police say there was evidence of drug use; and investigation is ongoing.