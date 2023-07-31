RPD reports mid-week Kia thefts

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to two Kia vehicle thefts last week.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers first responded to the 4700 block of Harvest Court NW, where a 2017 Kia Sportage had been parked outside a home from about 5 p.m. July 25.

When the owner went outside at about 11:30 a.m. July 26, she found only broken glass where the car had been parked.

Police responded to another theft on the afternoon of July 26, Moilanen said.

A woman renting a 2022 Kia Sportage from Hertz Car Rental parked on the 2600 block of 15th Avenue NW at about 3:30, and returned to her parking spot at about 5:15 p.m., moilanen said.

She told police the car was locked and she took the keys indoors with her — but the car was stolen.

Earlier this month, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said manufacturers Kia and Hyundai were ‘clearly negligent’ given the large increase in thefts of their vehicles, which have relatively weak security features.

