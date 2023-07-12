RPD: No suspect in attempted burglary of NW Rochester apartment

(ABC 6 New) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said it responded to a complaint of an attempted burglary of a NW Rochester apartment on Tuesday.

RPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of 18th Ave. NW as a female victim reported that at some point during the day on July 11, a person attempted to break into her apartment by prying loose the door handle to the residence.

RPD said it does not appear that the suspect was able to gain entry into the apartment.

The incident would have happened sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to RPD.