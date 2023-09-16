Rochester’s ZIPS Paratransit service operating as normal after reservation system outage

(ABC 6 News) – According to Rochester city officials, the reservation system outage for ZIPS Paratransit service is back up and running as normal.

————————————–PREVIOUS STORY———————————————————–

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester’s ZIPS Paratransit service is down Saturday after a reservation system outage, according to a press release.

According to city officials, customers with rides scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, are asked to call the reservation line at 507-328-2520 to confirm their reservation.

Extra staff is coming in to help rebuild Saturday’s schedule, according to a press release.

Drivers are available and will be completing customer trips as quickly as possible.

At this time, there is no word on when the system will be operational.