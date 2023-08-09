Rochester’s ‘Young Talent Network’ launches for young professionals

(ABC 6 News) – A new program designed to engage young professionals in the networking world is launching for people throughout the Rochester region this week.

According to the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, the RYT Network (Rochester Area Young Talent Network) will provide opportunities for young talent in the area to create connections, develop professionally and personally, and build relationships with the community.

The RYT Network is for young professionals ages 21-39 throughout the Rochester Region. The program will provide people with access to networking events, community and industry engagement, professional and career development sessions and annual signature events.

“Rochester and the surrounding communities are home to outstanding young professionals in all industries and the RYT Network is an opportunity to bring those talented individuals together,” said Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President, Ryan Parsons. “Developing new connections, growing professionally and personally, and creating a sense of community is essential to retain the talented professionals here in the Rochester area as they advance in their careers.”

The Rochester Chamber will be hosting an information session for interested members to learn more about the RYT Network on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with light networking, a brief presentation, time for questions and will conclude with a social hour in downtown Rochester.

Events with RYT Network will officially begin in Sept. of 2023 with speed networking and CEO connections.

“This a great way for young professionals to meet others from various industries with one mission in common, creating community,” said Chamber Workforce Initiatives & RYT Network Director, Kaytlyn Anzivino. “Creating a community through connections from networking and development events is game changing for the Rochester area.”

To learn more about the RYT Network, click here.