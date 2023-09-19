Rochester’s new accessible indoor playground, Boundless sets sights on November opening

(ABC 6 News) – Remember how fun playing on the playground was when you were younger? For some, that fun can be overshadowed by accessibility. Now, that’s all about to change with Boundless Playspace and Activity Center.

A year ago, the playground was just a patch of grass at 3825 Superior Drive Northwest in Rochester. Now, it’s the future for play. Letting everyone have fun and getting rid of barriers.

“We have wide doors to accommodate wheelchairs. We have ramps all throughout this space,” Melissa Althoff, the Project Lead at Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living, Inc. (SEMCIL) explained as she gave a tour.

SEMCIL funded and designed the $12.5 million playground with wheelchair accessibility in mind.

“One parent commented, just seeing, knowing that her child, who uses a wheelchair is able to come into this space and they don’t have to wonder, ‘Can my child go down the slide? ‘Can my child play on the playground equipment?’ Just knowing that can happen is very exciting for them. So, there’s been a lot of positive feedback.”

A full-size basketball court, sensory-friendly areas and adult changing tables. Even the static from the plastic slides is being taken into account.

“We’ve even gone as far as to put in metal slides along with our plastic slides. Because we’ve learned through the process that plastic slides can actually interfere with cochlear implants.”

Accessible physically and financially, daily passes will be $12 with an accompanying adult pass priced at $3. Monthly memberships will be about $30 with a yearly pass starting at about $300 per child.

“All revenue that comes from Boundless is going to get put back into programs and services that we offer at SEMCIL.”

Offering more for the community.

“The sky’s the limit,” said Althoff.

“This has been a huge undertaking and we’re super proud of how far it’s come. We’re just very excited for it to launch.”

Boundless is expected to open in November.

Other partners who worked with SEMCIL on this project are Weis Builders, CRW Architecture, and Midwest Playscapes.