Rochester’s LaQuinta Hotel partially evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak; 4 in hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Four people were transported to the hospital at the LaQuinta Hotel after a possible carbon monoxide leak, forcing a partial evacuation of the building on Saturday.

According to the Rochester Fire Dept., around 11:20 a.m. crews were dispatched to the hotel for two people who reported feeling lethargic after swimming in the pool.

RFD crews arrived on the scene and observed a partial evacuation taking place.

According to a press release, crews investigated the pool area with monitors and reported ‘highly elevated carbon monoxide levels’.

Gas utilities were secured to the hotel in order to prevent further production of carbon monoxide into the building and Minnesota Energy Resources was called in to investigate where the leak started.

RFD notes that “large, positive, pressure ventilation fans were used to ride the structure of the dangerous atmosphere.”

In total, four people were sent to the hospital with symptoms related to acute carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the press release.

The Fire Dept. is reminding the public to ensure that they have working carbon monoxide alarms as it is an odorless, colorless, and tasetell gas that is only detected by monitors.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

If you feel you have a carbon monoxide leak call 911.