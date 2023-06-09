Rochester traffic stop leads to missing person being found

(ABC 6 News) – A traffic stop in Rochester early Friday morning leads to a missing person being found.

Rochester police pulled a van over just after 1:00 a.m. along 12th St. SE near the corn cob water tower in Rochester.

Nearly half a dozen police cruises with flashing lights were on scene.

RPD officers tell ABC 6 News that a person who had been reported missing was found after the van was pulled over during a routine traffic stop.

RPD wouldn’t provide any further information.

ABC 6 News will provide further information when it becomes available.