Rochester restaurant delayed opening due to pipe burst

(ABC 6 News) – A pipe bursting overnight Saturday caused Bebap Korean Eats to open an hour later than expected.

According to a Facebook post, the pipe burst around 3 a.m., flooding the restaurant and neighboring 1928 Cocktails and Bites.

Courtesy: Bebap Korean Eats Facebook

The restaurant opened at 12 p.m. for lunch instead of its usual opening time of 11 a.m.

As of 10:59 a.m., when the message was posted to social media, the restaurant shared workers are doing their best to clean up and provide the community with the best service.

The restaurant asks customers to order takeout and delivery to support repairs and the hard-working staff.

Bebap Korean Eats thanks the community for its understanding.