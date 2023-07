(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police want to remind residents to lock their doors at night, following a northwest Rochester burglary.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a homeowner in the 6100 block of Mallard Drive NW left their side garage door unlocked on the night of July 25.

An unknown suspect tried the door, entered, and stole an electric bike and tools worth just under two thousand dollars, Moilanen said.