Rochester police respond to NE non-fatal overdose

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a non-fatal overdose Friday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers went to the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue NE around 9:21 p.m. Aug. 4, after a caller told them a woman was on the floor of an apartment and was not responding.

Police arrived and administered two doses of Narcan.

Moilanen said the woman revived and told police she had used heroin.

She was transported to St. Marys Hospital via Mayo Clinic Ambulance.