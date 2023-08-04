Rochester police, emergency personnel to conduct safety drill at Lourdes High School Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS) said that the Rochester Police Department and other emergency personnel will conduct an active shooter drill and training at Lourdes High School on Friday.

The drill will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Minnesota BCA and FBI will also participate.

RCS said the exercise is aimed at equipping its school community with the knowledge and preparedness needed in the event of an emergency situation, and that the drill is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on campus.

There will be a large number of emergency personnel and first responders at Lourdes on Friday. RCS said it is asking that community members to refrain from visiting the Lourdes campus on Friday.

RCS said the drill allows them to foster stronger relationships with law enforcement and first responders who play a vital role in maintaining the security of its schools and community.

Lourdes High School will begin its 2023-2024 school year on Monday, Aug. 28.