Rochester man taken into custody after conclusion of child sexual assault trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Nov. 1 after a jury declared him guilty of several counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Thomas Allen Moe, 60, stood trial on one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with an 11-year-old child and two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with young children.

On Wednesday, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

According to court documents, Rochester police began an investigation into Moe in November of 2018, after Winona County Social Services received a report from a then-13-year-old who said Moe had touched her inappropriately when she was 11 years old and lived in Rochester. The 1st-degree and one 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct charge came from that child’s testimony.

According to court documents, the sexual contact included penetration on multiple occasions.

About a year later, another child allegedly told a mandatory reporter that Moe had touched her inappropriately when she was 8 or so, and had been naked around her.

The second child’s testimony resulted in another charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Moe’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2024.