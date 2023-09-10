Rochester man in hospital after rolling his car in Winona County Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in the hospital after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 90 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old George Oliver was driving east on I-90 when he rolled his vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

Oliver suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Oliver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston EMS also assisted on the scene.