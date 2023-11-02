Rochester man arrested on warrant after failure to appear in sex abuse case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will appear in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Nov. 2, on charges of sexually abusing a child from 2018 to 2021.

Phai Kongkeo, 79, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 1, after failing to appear in Olmsted County Court for a Tuesday pretrial hearing, according to Minnesota Court Records online.

According to court documents, Kongkeo was charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child in April of 2022, after a then-14-year-old told law enforcement he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions between January of 2018 and the fall of 2021.