Rochester man arrested 6 years after warrant issued, sentenced to 6 months in jail

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 6 months at the Olmsted County ADC Thursday, Oct. 5, after spending more than 6 years avoiding arrest.

Rufino Escamilla Ramirez, now 44, was arrested on a 6-year-old warrant in July, and pleaded guilty to interfering with a 9-1-1 call in exchange for the dismissal of 1st-degree burglary and domestic assault charges in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, Ramirez was charged in April of 2017 after allegedly entering a woman’s apartment, “trashing” it, and throwing her to the floor.

He failed to appear for his initial appearance April 26, 2017, and remained on Olmsted County’s warrant list for more than 6 years.

Ramirez received a sentence of 180 days in the Olmsted County ADC, with credit for 81 days spent there since his arrest.

He was also ordered to pay $721.19 in restitution.