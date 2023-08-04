Rochester man accused of stalking, harassing woman for seven months

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces Olmsted County charges of stalking and sharing illicit photos of a woman.

Kevin Boyce Kincaid, 37, was charged with felony stalking, gross misdemeanor distribution of obscene material, and misdemeanor violation of a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order (DANCO).

According to court documents, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office spoke to an adult woman in 2023, who stated that Kincaid had continued to contact and harass her after she filed at DANCO against him.

The woman told law enforcement that Kincaid had contacted her about one hundred times in a single day, and had sent explicit images of her that he’d taken without her knowledge, according to court documents.

Olmsted County deputies alleged that in the span of about 7 months, Kincaid had called the woman about 188 times, using three different phone numbers, and sent more than 6,600 messages.

Deputies also claim they found illicit photos of the woman, which had been sent from Kincaid’s number to her phone, according to court documents.

The woman confirmed that the photos had been taken without her consent, according to court records.

Kincaid is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Olmsted County Court Aug. 16.