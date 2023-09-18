Rochester man accused of stabbing female stranger; blaming mental illness

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces a charge of stabbing a woman on the street Friday night.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, 26-year-old Abdulkadir Ali is accused of approaching a 25-year-old woman at 8 1/2 St. and 15th Ave. SE at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 15, and stabbing her in the back several times with a kitchen knife.

According to Moilanen, Ali and the woman did not know each other — he allegedly told police had left his home with the intention of stabbing someone who “appeared weak” and thought the woman fit the bill.

Ali then fled on foot toward the Cub Foods nearby and called dispatch on his way.

He allegedly told law enforcement he had schizophrenia and had planned to either stab someone or run someone over for several months.

According to Moilanen, police arrested Ali at the Cub Foods, and found a knife he said was his on the ground nearby.

The woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance. Moilanen said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Ali faces a recommended charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.