Rochester man accused of assaulting woman on Douglas Trail

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 30-year-old female from Rochester was assaulted on the Douglas Trail, Sunday, July 16th around 1:00 p.m.

The woman told police she had parked her car at the Valley High Dr. NW trail access parking lot, and started walking north on the trail with her dog. When crossing the 41st St. pedestrian bridge, she noticed her dog looking at a wooded area.

Police say, the woman looked to see what her dog was looking at and spotted a man sitting cross-legged in the tree line. She then called her husband, saying she saw someone on the trail, and turned around to walk back towards her car.

According to RPD, when she turned to see if the man was still there, he stood up and ran towards her, unzipping his sweatshirt. The man then allegedly grabbed her between the legs and made a comment. The woman yelled at him to get away and that she was calling the police, the suspect then fled on foot.

When officers arrived to the parking lot, they searched the area for the suspect.

Around 1:49 p.m., a call to dispatch reported a naked male on the Douglas Trail near the area where the assault took place. Officers responded and located Ryan Anderson, 46, of Rochester, who had a sweatshirt that matched the description provided by the woman.

Police also say he was displaying irrational behavior.

Anderson was arrested and RPD is referring charges of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct, 5th degree assault, and disorderly conduct.