Rochester intersection closing Monday for utility work

(ABC 6 News) – Some utility work in Rochester is forcing an intersection to close beginning Monday.

The intersection of 21st Ave. NW and 16 1/2 St. NW will be completely closed Monday, Aug. 21 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 this week.

For public transit riders, certain RPT bus routes will be affected.

The route running along that street will be turning left on 17 1/2 St. NW and then onto 19th Ave. NW before resuming the normal route on Valleyhigh Drive.