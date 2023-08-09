Rochester holds open house events for Zoning Map Update

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is inviting the community to share feedback on proposed zoning changes at two open house sessions over the next few weeks.

The City of Rochester Community Development Dept. is continuing Rochester’s Zoning Map Update and wants community members, property owners and developers to ask questions and share their thoughts on any changes.

The in-person open house events will be held at 125 LIVE on Elton Hiss Drive NW on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sessions will be an open house format with no formal presentation.

According to city officials, the zoning map update will evaluate the following criteria:

Current properties whose zoning district does not conform with the underlying land use. City Council direction to review the Transit Oriented Developtment (TOD) Zoning Districts. City Council direction to review the current placement of R2X (the district on the right-hand side of Highway 53).

Click here for a map of the proposed zoning changes.