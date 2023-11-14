Rochester, developers host public meeting on future of Kmart site.

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been almost two years since it’s demolishment, but the lot that formerly housed Rochester’s Kmart is close to finalizing it’s future.

On Monday night, the city of Rochester hosted an informational meeting for those living around the former Kmart site at the Hawthorne Education Center.

People have said there hasn’t been a ton of clear cut information on what this redevelopment plan will include. There have been rumors of the 23-acre property been used for multi-facets including retail, transit and housing options, but people will be happy to finally learn what the plans are during Monday night’s meeting.

The Kmart stood just outside the heart of downtown Rochester for nearly 50 years, before being torn down and turned into a parking lot for Mayo Clinic employees. Now, property owner and developer Camegaran LLC is ready to inform the public on what the final version of the general plans will be.

“It’s really to make sure folks understand where we’re at in the process and what’s to come,” said Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s Deputy Director of Community Development. “This isn’t a meeting to talk about like what the development, how tall the buildings are going to be and what the uses of the building are going to be. We’re really talking about roadway alignment, things of that nature that were all ironed out in the small area plan.”

The new construction will introduce some disruption to the everyday lives of residents and property owners in the area, including Snappy Stop, owned by the Beeman family.

“And when it got torn down and hearing that it was going to be a parking lot, we knew it wasn’t going to be that forever,” said Snappy Stop co-owner and local realtor, Bucky Beeman. “And we’re excited to see what comes of these meetings as far as ideas.”

For those like Mark Schroeder, who owns Kingsrow Strip Mall, he and his tenants are hopeful they’ll have a clear picture of the plan during Monday night’s meeting.

“The grand plan has us demolished and streets running through here. But talking with folks at the city it could be another 5, 10, 15, 20 years. I have a number of tenants that are close to retirement and they would like to finish out here but I guess I’ll find out more tonight,” Schroeder said.

Despite the coming changes, Schroeder and his tenants are excited about what the future holds for this chunk of land right outside downtown Rochester.

“The owners really have the wide latitude developing the property. And where else are you going to get 20, a whole quadrantes that close to downtown of that magnitude,” said Schroeder.

