Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce aims to inspire the next generation of students

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Tuesday, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to inspire students at their 2023 Steam Summit.

The Steam Summit encourages more than 3,000 middle and high school students to pursue science, technology, engineering, art, and math careers by connecting them to business and higher education institutions.

This year’s Steam Summit will include over 100 businesses and institutions, which will showcase careers in all of those areas.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the RCTC Regional Sports Center.