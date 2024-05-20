Road closure in Mason City expected this week

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday, May 20, traffic will be affected in Mason City.

The Operation & Maintenance Utility Crew will close the westbound lanes in the 300 block of 19th Street SW, between Jefferson and Madison Avenues.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane each way in this area, using the eastbound lanes through Friday, May 24.

The closure is due to a water main repair.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during the closure.