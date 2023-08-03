Ride safety is a top priority at Freeborn County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Fair is back in Albert Lea.

With it are many carnival rides from Goldstar Amusement that are sure to have you screaming.

One ride, known as the Ring of Fire, is similar to another ride from a Wisconsin County Fair that broke down earlier this summer and left eight people hanging upside down for over three hours.

Freeborn County Fair manager Mike Woitas assures that all the rides from Goldstar Amusement are safe.

“There’s been lots of different ride carnivals that haven’t had the safety record like Goldstar Amusement has, so as far as Freeborn County is concerned, we’re very confident in the rides that Goldstar brings us,” said Woitas.

The state electrical inspector makes sure each ride meets the safety standards before the fair opens.

Goldstar Amusement employs all the operators of the rides and has staff at the fair in case of emergency if a ride breaks down.

“If there was something to happen on a ride, Albert Lea Fire Rescue, they’re here on the grounds immediately, so there isn’t a matter of a timing issue,” said Woitas.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office are also on-site during the whole fair.

As for general safety, the fair has increased lighting and cameras on the buildings.

“We’re doing the best we can,” said Woitas. “So far, no incidents that we know of, and we’re just moving forward trying to make sure everybody enjoys the fair and is safe.”