Republican presidential candidate claims protestors rammed into campaign truck

(ABC 6 News) – Vivek Ramaswamy says protesters intentionally hit his vehicle at a campaign stop in Grinell, Iowa.

He stated two protestors got in their car, flipped him off, slammed the horn and rammed into a truck belonging to his campaign, before speeding off.

Ramaswamy took to social media to share photos of the damage to both cars.

“Walking in there was a number of protestors, climate, trans, one person for schools. There was a lot of chaos there. I didn’t see the actual ramming of our car but it was somebody who, the picture was from the back of the car,” said Ramaswamy.

Police dispute this account. They say they spoke to the person who was behind the wheel and there is no evidence to substantiate the claim that protesters intentionally hit the campaign vehicle and sped off.

Despite push back from police, Ramaswamy’s campaign is standing by their statements.

The person who backed into the vehicle was cited for unsafe backing.