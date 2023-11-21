Reminder from the OCSO: Don’t burn plastic

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies cited an Oronoco resident for burning prohibited materials Monday, Nov. 20, Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO said.

Deputies and pine island fire responded to the report of a ‘questionable burn’ in the 1700 block of Center Street West, Oronoco, around 8 p.m.

There, they allegedly found a resident burning several plastic and rubber items, including a plastic picnic table, tires, a single-axel trailer, and part of a ‘pole shed.’

Parkin said residents can check the DNR website to determine whether what they want to burn is on the list of prohibited materials — but a good rule of thumb is to only burn organic materials, not anything that would be dangerous if inhaled.

Residents can also apply for burn permits on the DNR website, which are good for a year, Parkin said.