Western Wisconsin mother of 5 found dead; homicide investigation continues

(KSTP) – The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in what they describe as an “apparent homicide” in the Village of Siren, Wisconsin.

Family has identified the victim as 32-year-old Brittany Hollan.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Bree Hollan, the victim’s sister. “She had a huge heart; she gave more than she received.”

Over the weekend, a candlelight vigil was held for Brittany Hollan in the community of Siren to support her five children and to remember a life tragically lost.

“She got up every day for those kids,” Bree Hollan said. “She loved her kids very much.”

At the vigil, loved ones shared many stories and about her personality that made everyone smile.

A home on Alden Road, across from Larson Lake, was covered in yellow sheriff’s department crime scene tape on Monday afternoon.

It’s where loved ones say Hollan lived with her children before she was fatally stabbed, according to her family.

The Burnett County Sheriff said it got a call Friday around 2:20 a.m. of a possible homicide. Deputies soon found a woman dead inside, a victim of what the sheriff called an apparent homicide.

About eight hours later, a suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say the suspect remained jailed on Monday afternoon.

Family of the victim said the man in custody was known to Brittany Hollan.

Brittany Hollan’s family said she grew up in the Pine City, Minnesota, community, where they are fundraising to have a memorial later in October.

No formal charges have been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon, according to authorities, as the case remains under investigation.