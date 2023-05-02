Red Flag Warning, elevated fire weather conditions expected Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday will be another sunny, breezy, and dry day. As a result, the fire danger throughout the Weather First area has been elevated, with some counties in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa under a Red Flag Warning.

The combination of a low humidity, gusty northwest winds of 30-40 mph, and plenty of dry dead grasses from last year’s growing season, would be fuel for fires to spread quickly if ignited. Due to these conditions, burning is not advised and driving off-road vehicles in grassy areas is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Dodge, Mower, Steele, and Freeborn counties in southeast Minnesota and Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd and Cerro Gordo counties in northern Iowa.

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist across all other counties in the Weather First area into Tuesday evening.