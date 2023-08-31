RCTC looking to upgrade Heintz Center

(ABC 6 News) – Some big changes might be coming to Rochester Community and Technical College. The school is already taking steps to make a big upgrade to the Heintz Center, but they say they need a little more help to get it done.

The Heintz Center is where RCTC houses a lot of their trade’s classes like welding, auto mechanics and peace officer classes. While their programs are doing well, they say it’s time to upgrade into the 21st century.

During the last legislative session RCTC was able to secure $1.35 million from the state to begin the design process for upgrades to the Heintz Center.

“Yeah, so when you think about those key workplace shortages, automotive, facilities and systems technology, criminal justice and welding, and to think that we can upgrade our current spaces into 21st century learning spaces is just exciting,” RCTC President Dr. Jeffery Boyd.

Boyd thinks this will be a key piece in recruiting new students to campus.

“Because what that does is help students who are preparing for those fields get the state-of-the-art learning and technology. So, when they go out into the industry, they are well prepared to go out and tackle that new career,” said Boyd.

Right now, the college says they want to consolidate program spaces as well as upgrade equipment and common areas. They say it will help in the long run. Something Minnesota State College and Universities Chancellor, Scott Olson, is all for.

“But some of the labs here in the Heintz Center are in really need of attention. As we toured them today you could see they were dated. Thye weren’t able to serve the modern needs that students have to study in these high-tech career-oriented areas,” said Chancellor Olson.

So now that design phase is well underway, the college is looking ahead to what the cost will be for these changes. They estimate the cost to be nearly $12 million bringing the total cost of the entire project to $13.2 million.

To help offset the lofty price-tag, they are asking for money from the next bonding bill. Someone who will be helping to write that bill is Senator Carla Nelson.

Regardless, the senator says she’s excited to work with RCTC and other leaders on an investment into the college that’s also an investment in the community.

“We are very fortunate to live in a part of the state were that collaborating is key and actually we are training the work force that is needed for the jobs that are needed. And we are in an area of great growth, and we need those workers,” said Senator Nelson.

Right now, the college is still in the design phase, but once that’s complete, they’ll be what they call “Shovel ready”. So now, RCTC is looking ahead to when the legislature, hopefully, approves a bonding bill that would include this project.