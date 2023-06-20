Public memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury on Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – The family of Madeline Kingsbury will be holding a memorial service on Sunday, June 25 in Winona.

The service will be held at McCowan Gym on the Winona State University campus beginning at 1:00 p.m. No camera or recording equipment will be allowed in the gym.

The doors to McCowan Gym will open at 12:00 p.m. The service will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. For live stream information, CLICK HERE.