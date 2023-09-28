Public hearing on transition of addiction services unit at New Ulm Medical Center

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on Oct. 11 on New Ulm Medical Center’s planned closure of its residential addiction services unit.

According to the New Ulm Medical Center, the residential addiction services program will transition to a new partial hospitalization and day treatment program.

Another statement from Allina Health states that this transition will address an “increasing demand for partial hospitalization and day treatment programs.” In addition, smaller hospitals like New Ulm financially struggle to support a residential program, especially in the face of workforce shortages.

MDH will host a forum for the community via Microsoft Teams. Those who want to participate can CLICK HERE or call 651-395-7448 using access code 716 768 181#. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m.

Comments or questions may also be submitted online at New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing by Oct. 12.