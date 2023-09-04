Private Investigator offers $50,000 reward in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

(ABC 6 News) A local private investigator is increasing the reward in the search for Jodi Huisentruit.

In February 2023, Steve Ridge announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of Huisentruit’s remains. On Monday, September 4, Ridge announced that he is increasing that reward to $50,000.

In a press release, Ridge said his original reward brought in many tips and some new insight in the case, but has not identified the location of Huisentruit’s remains.

Huisentruit, a former Mason City news anchor, went missing on June 27, 1995 on her way to work at KIMT.

Ridge provided on-air coaching to Huisentruit early in her career, and he has been actively investigating the case for several years.

Anyone with any information on Huisentruit’s disappearance should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.