PossAbilities skills class event happening Thursday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Thursday, PossAbilities in Rochester will be offering a skills class.

The first class will begin at 5 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Department and will focus on fire safety both in the kitchen and around the home.

Following the class, parents and caregivers will be able to connect and socialize with one another.

The class will last for about an hour and is geared toward children and young adults with disabilities.

Cost for entry is $10 per person.

For more information on PossAbilities, visit this link.