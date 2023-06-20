Planned brush burn sets vehicle on fire

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted county deputies responded to a vehicle fire around 5:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of E River Road Monday.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, Rochester Fire was already on scene putting out a John Deere front-loader, which caught on fire while moving brush and coals during a controlled burn.

The Hathaway Tree Service operator noticed the vehicle’s brakes caught and was able to get off the vehicle quickly, Parkin said. There were no injuries.

The vehicle was a total loss, and will cost the company around $200,000 to replace, he added.