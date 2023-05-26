Pine Island teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting student

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a Pine Island gym teacher Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

Lindsey Schneeberger, 24, is listed as a physical education teacher at Pine Island ISD.

Moilanen referred to Schneeberger as an “ex-teacher” Friday.

Rochester police investigated and arrested Schneeberger because, according to Moilanen, she is accused of assaulting the student at Schneeberger’s home in Rochester.

She is currently awaiting arraignment at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.