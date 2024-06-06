Phase two of garden corridor project complete

For two years, the $220,000 project has been in the works. Now, there's several water improvement practices added

The North Iowa local food coalition celebrated the completion of phase two the Clark street gardens corridors and edible arboretum.

Now, there’s several water improvement practices added.

The garden features different kinds of fruits and vegetables available to the public.

On the arboretum, the city demonstrated stormwater quality management practices that can be replicated in residential and commercial properties in the city.

Project leaders hope it can expand.