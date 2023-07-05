Partial occupancy allowed of Rochester Towers Condominiums

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Community Development Department announced on Wednesday that it notified First Service Residential, the property management company of the Rochester Towers Condominiums, that their request for partial occupancy of the building has been approved.

However, occupancy is not permitted in units that have temporary shoring (103, 204, 304, 404, 504, 604 and 704), units with confinement (205 and 305), and units where windows are currently removed (204, 205, and 305).

Residents can return to the building starting at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

On June 29, the City of Rochester released a report from Encompass Engineering revealing details on their inspection of the Rochester Towers Condominiums.

The report goes over structural damages that caused the evacuation of the Towers on June 2.

The approval to return to full occupancy will be dependent upon the full scope and magnitude of the issues identified along with the corresponding construction schedule for their remediation.