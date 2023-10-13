Owatonna puts focus on youth education during the Governor’s Pheasant Opener

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – It might be a dreary weekend but it’s one many have been waiting for, the Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Owatonna.

McKinley Elementary spent Friday giving students the full rundown on everything there is to know about nature and hunting. They were put into different learning groups and took turns going to classes. Learning about pollinators, game management, and hunting dogs.

Of course, there some games sprinkled throughout the day.

“It’s to continue our heritage of hunting and also outdoor spaces, mainly for recreation,” said Steve Gnoza, Vice President of Metro Area Pheasants Forever Chapter.

“It doesn’t have to be for hunting, it can be for anybody who just wants to get out in the outdoors and enjoy it. Because there’s a lot of things people experience out there that most people don’t.”

It wasn’t just elementary school students. High schoolers from the Owatonna Clay Target Team were up early in the rain.

“It’s great. I think it’s fantastic we have all these people down here willing to help,” said McLain Mogan, a Senior Captain on the Owatonna Clay Target Team.

“It just brings a name to the Owatonna Gun Club and just overall trap shooting in general. I mean, I think it’s fantastic and I hope we keep doing this. I’m having a blast right now.”

For additional information on the Pheasant Opener, you can click here.