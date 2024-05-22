Owatonna police seek driver who hit woman, 2-year-old child, and fled

(ABC 6 News) – Owatonna police are asking the public to share any information they have about a crash at Oak Avenue and Rose Street Tuesday night.

According to police, a dark-colored truck or SUV struck an adult woman carrying a 2-year-old in the roadway around 9:07 p.m., then fled the scene.

The child was airlifted to Rochester with unknown injuries, and the woman was also injured.

Owatonna police have requested that anyone who was in the area of the Gateway Apartments and the Blast around 9 p.m. May 21, or has other information about the hit-and-run, contact Detective Derrik Quinlan at 507-774-7226.

The Owatonna Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Owatonna Fire

Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance.

