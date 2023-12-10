Owatonna man killed in Bloomington crash

(ABC 6 News) – One man is dead after crashing into a fence in Bloomington, Minn. on Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 9:18 p.m. on Interstate 494 in Hennepin County.

Mark Hall, 74 of Owatonna was driving east on I-494 in the area of East Bush Lake Road when he left the road and crashed into a fence.

Hall was killed in the crash.

Brenda Hall, a 72-year-old passenger in Hall’s vehicle, was not injured.

Both people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash report notes that the road conditions at that time were a mixture of snow and ice.

The Bloomington Fire Dept. and Allina Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.