One injured in weekend ATV crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 22-year-old Rochester man has head, neck, and back injuries after a Friday night ATV crash, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Tim Parkin said the man was jumping a Polaris Sportsman ATV over a ditch near 14th Street and 67th Avenue Northwest Oct. 20, in Kalmar Township, when he landed hard enough for the wheels to break off the vehicle.

The ATV flipped and the man flew off, Parkin said.

He was not wearing a helmet, and was not strapped in.

Parkin said the man was responsive when the ambulance arrived, and he was taken to St. Marys hospital.