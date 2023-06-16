One arrested after Rochester UTV crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was taken into custody this morning after a UTV crash on private property.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Rochester Fire, and Mayo Clinic ambulance responded to a rollover UTV crash at the 4,000 block of Maple Court SE a little after midnight Friday, June 16.

According to the OCSO, a 48-year-old Lewiston woman who was riding in the Polaris Side-By-Side UTV was transported to the hospital with a possible broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, deputies arrested the UTV driver, 44-year-old Darren Cafourek, on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation, according to the OCSO.