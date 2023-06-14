Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office K9 dies following medical emergency

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Wednesday that one of its K9’s died earlier this week following a medical incident.

On June 11th, Ranger, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler Corporal Heimer were training for an upcoming K9 trial. At one point, Ranger did not seem himself and was transported to an animal hospital for a medical emergency. Unfortunately, Ranger succumbed to his illness, according to the OCSO.

Ranger began his tour of duty with the office in 2020. He was trained to detect odors of narcotics and in patrol work. During his tenure with the OCSO, he assisted deputies in several patrol-related calls and made creditable contributions to law enforcement efforts.